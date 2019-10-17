LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Cape May Court House man was arrested Wednesday night after burglarizing a car in the Villas section of the township, police said.
Police responded to a report of a burglary at 11:25 p.m. The victim said their car on East Virginia Avenue was broken into and there was extensive damage, police said.
Witnesses told police the suspect ran away and provided them with a detailed description. Officers could not find the suspect after a search of the immediate area, police said.
"A short time later," according to a news release, officers were told of a man meeting witnesses' description near East New York Avenue.
Officers found Gary R. Nelson, 34, in possession of stolen items from the victim's vehicle as well as pliers, police said.
Nelson was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft. He is being held at the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.