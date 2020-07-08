CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Philadelphia couple were charged Saturday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon in their vehicle, Middle Township police said.
Jose Rivera-Aponte, 34, was pulled over for a traffic violation by Officer Jenna Cuomo, who observed Rivera-Aponte to be “shaking and extremely nervous,” police said in a news release. Rivera-Aponte admitted to having drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of prescription pills, marijuana, a loaded Glock handgun and three fully loaded magazines.
Twenty-four-year-old Naomy DeJesus-Velez was sitting in the passenger seat with their 3-year-old son in her lap, unrestrained, police said.
Rivera-Aponte and DeJesus-Velez each were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of marijuana, and Rivera-Aponte additionally was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
