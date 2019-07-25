WILDWOOD CREST — A 49-year-old Cape May man was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault after an incident that allegedly occurred last month.
About 9:06 a.m. June 14, officers responded to a residence in the borough for a report of a sexual assault, according to a post on the Wildwood Crest Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police did not identify the residence or the victim.
Detectives identified Christopher Daggett as a suspect during the investigation, police said. He was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and remanded to Cape May County jail.
