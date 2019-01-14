NORTH WILDWOOD — A Cape May man was arrested after, police said, they found him hiding in a shed with stolen construction tools Friday.
Police went to the 200 block of West 23rd Avenue about 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a squatter staying in a rear shed.
Police said an investigation determined the squatter was Matthew Loughlin, 37, and that the tools that were stolen from a nearby construction site a few weeks prior were in the shed.
Officer Dominic DeMusz was canvassing the area on foot around the corner when he spotted a man who matched the description of Loughlin, police said.
Loughlin ran south into Wildwood to the 100 block West Juniper Avenue, police said.
North Wildwood Detective Sgt. Adam McGraw, Officer Mark Elliott and DeMusz, with the assistance of officers from Wildwood, arrested Loughlin after he was found hiding on a rooftop.
Loughlin was charged with burglary and theft and held in the Cape May County jail.
