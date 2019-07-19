CAPE MAY — City police asked for the public’s help Thursday to identify a group of boys who damaged property at the elementary school last month.
About a half-dozen boys were caught on camera trespassing June 21 on Cape May Elementary School property, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They climbed over a fence to get into the school’s outside playground.
Property was damaged, police said, but did not give any further details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Detective Division, 609-884-9500, “as the school and our children's safety is very important and taken very seriously.”
