CAPE MAY — Police are attempting to identify a woman in reference to a shoplifting incident Saturday on the Washington Street Mall.
The incident took place at 2:36 p.m. Police did not specify where on the outdoor mall the shoplifting took place.
Police put out the call for help from the public Wednesday.
Anyone with information can call 609-884-9300.
— Vincent Jackson
