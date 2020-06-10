CAPE MAY — Police are investigating after a driver was arrested for allegedly speeding over 100 mph Sunday morning on Sunset Boulevard.
About 9 a.m., police arrested the driver of an orange McLaren, police said in a news release.
Police did not identify the driver or any charges that stemmed from the incident.
Police asked for witnesses who saw the car driving or parking in the Sunset Beach parking area to contact the department at 609-884-9500. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may do so.
— Molly Bilinski
