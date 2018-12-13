CAPE MAY — Police are warning parents about the dangers of a viral internet game gaining popularity known as “The Momo Challenge.”
In a post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday, police stated the challenge is sparking worldwide warnings about its potential to harm young people who may be lured into playing.
Police said in the post that after phone users are enticed to contact a user known as “Momo,” they receive graphic threats from the user and are instructed to perform a series of dangerous tasks.
This “game,” police said, is believed to be a way for people to hack accounts and is psychologically manipulative toward kids and teens.
Police said “The Momo Challenge” is believed to be spreading via the free messaging service WhatsApp, but it has also been linked to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Cape May police ask in their post that parents remember to talk to their children about internet and app safety. They also suggest in the post that parents be observant of mood changes, withdrawing from social life and family, a rise in anger and any other signs of depression.
Detective Sgt. Joseph Walker said there have been no reported “Momo Challenge”-related incidents in Cape May and that the post was made as a precaution.
If parents have any further questions or concerns, they should call Walker or Detective Thomas Toland at 609-884-9500.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.