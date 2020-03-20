Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

CAPE MAY — City police on Friday warned residents of scammers trying to spread bad information or get money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scams, which are over the phone and online, include people asking for money for loved ones quarantined or people claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from city police.

Police urged residents to verify any phone calls or emails prior to giving out any information, and to not click or download any attachments unless the email is confirmed to be from a trusted source.

In addition, if a resident believes that a phone call is fraudulent, police said to hang up, locate a valid phone number and contact the company directly.

Residents with questions can contact city police.

