CAPE MAY — City police on Friday warned residents of scammers trying to spread bad information or get money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scams, which are over the phone and online, include people asking for money for loved ones quarantined or people claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from city police.
When Tom Sabanofsky gets home from his job as a Basic Life Support Supervisor at TriCare Med…
Police urged residents to verify any phone calls or emails prior to giving out any information, and to not click or download any attachments unless the email is confirmed to be from a trusted source.
In addition, if a resident believes that a phone call is fraudulent, police said to hang up, locate a valid phone number and contact the company directly.
Residents with questions can contact city police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.