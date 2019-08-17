CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The county prosecutor says a threat he received about a possible shooting at a Walmart store over the weekend is baseless.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner said Friday an unsubstantiated threat involving Walmart stores has been circulating on Facebook accounts across the country.
“This threat is baseless and there is no reason for public alarm,” reads a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.
The threat comes after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas where 22 people died.
According to the release, Sutherland received a message on Facebook from an unknown individual that mentioned a shooting may occur at Walmart over the weekend. There were no additional details in the message, nor did the message mention a specific Walmart, according to the news release.
Detectives from the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigated and found the same message had been sent to Facebook accounts in Texas and Washington state.
Sutherland urges residents to report any suspicious activity to local police, anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.
