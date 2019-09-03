BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Authorities say a car crashed into a home in Ocean County, injuring a man inside the residence.
Police said the crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Monday.
They said a motorist driving north on Jamaica Boulevard was "startled" by another car traveling west on Nostrand Drive. The motorist overcompensated and grazed the westbound vehicle, then went through the side of a house on the road.
A man inside the home was struck in the back and was treated at a hospital. The driver of the car that struck the home was also treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries.
The home had some structural damage, but further details were not disclosed.
Authorities said the accident is under investigation.
