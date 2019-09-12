CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The case against an Ocean City lifeguard accused of fondling himself in front of a woman over the summer could be headed for an resolution.
Christopher Denn, who is charged with criminal sexual contact and lewdness, stood solemnly with his hands behind his back during a pre-indictment conference before Cape May Superior Court Judge Michael Donohue. Denn is also a teacher at Mainland Regional High School.
Denn, 48, of Ocean View, allegedly exposed and fondled his genitals in front of a woman while he was working as a lifeguard July 29 in Ocean City, according to the complaint.
Following the hearing, attorney John Tumelty said that he is in talks with the Prosecutor’s Office and is optimistic that the case will be resolved before indictment, adding that the woman who accused Denn is a fellow lifeguard.
“There has never been any type of allegation whatsoever against him,” he said, neither as a lifeguard nor as a teacher. “So, we’re looking into the credibility of the allegation.”
The woman, who was not identified, reported to coworkers that Denn exposed himself to her at 2 p.m. on the Surf Road beach in a lifeguard stand with 300 to 500 beachgoers present. He was arrested Aug. 9.
During a just over 30-second hearing, Tumelty asked Donohue to take the case off the pre-indictment list, and Assistant Prosecutor Bryna Batten did not object.
Denn only spoke during the appearance when Donohue asked him if he understood that he wouldn’t be getting another court date and that he would be notified if he was indicted, to which he answered affirmatively.
He left the courthouse quickly after the hearing.
Mark Marrone, chief school administrator at Mainland, released a statement after Denn’s arrest was publicized saying that they were aware of the allegations against a staff member.
“We take all such allegations seriously and will evaluate the matter and respond as necessary,” Marrone said. “However, we do not comment on personnel matters. We will continue to enforce our commitment to Mainland being a safe place for our students and staff.”
Currently, the defense is conducting their own investigation, collecting witness statements and police reports and sharing what they have with the state, Tumelty said.
“There are no eye witnesses to this,” he said. “So this case is a pure credibility case.”
