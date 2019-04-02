ATLANTIC CITY — Three teens and one adult were arrested Monday in a fight that broke out at a McDonald's over the weekend.
Three 17-year-old girls from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township and 21-year-old Marcus Adderly, of Pleasantville, were charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, police said.
At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the McDonald's on Arkansas Avenue for a report of a large fight. The incident had ended by the time officers arrived, but restaurant employees reported one of the teens went behind the counter and assaulted an employee.
A second girl jumped on top of the service counter and attacked a security officer with pepper spray.
Each of the four suspects damaged McDonald's property during the fight and engaged in threatening and violent behavior, police said.
One teen from Atlantic City was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and simple assault. The teen from Egg Harbor Township was additionally charged with simple assault and trespassing.
“They came in and, simply put, they attacked her,” restaurant owner Anthony Mack told The Press on Saturday. “Just walked right behind the counter. How bold can you be? They walked right behind the counter and attacked her.”
Video of the incident circulated on social media, which was used by detectives to identify the suspects along with store video surveillance footage.
