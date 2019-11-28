WILDWOOD CREST — Two Cape May County residents face weapons and drug charges after their Friday arrest, police said.
At 4:31 a.m., borough police investigated two suspicious people - Andrew Wells and Jennifer Ryan - on Pacific Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Police found that Wells had multiple arrest warrants from other areas.
WILDWOOD CREST — A Cumberland County man was arrested Sunday after borough police found meth…
Wells had knives and paraphernalia for a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, on him, which police found after his arrest, according to the post. Ryan had suspected marijuana and CDS paraphernalia.
Wells, 42, of Cape May Court House, was charged with possession of weapons and possession of paraphernalia. He was remanded to the Cape May County jail for the outstanding warrants and the borough’s charges were put on summons.
Ryan, 38, a borough resident, was charged with possession of CDS for the marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. She was released on a summons with a pending court date.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Three city residents were charged with possession of heroin and marijuana,…
Officers involved in the arrest include Sgt. James Mulholland, Sgt. Hebert, Cpl. Cole Sawyer, Officer AJ Pastor, Officer Caroline Stango, Detective James Collins and Detective Samantha Gericke, as well as the Wildwood Police Department, Cape May County Sheriff K-9 and the Cape May County Prosecutors Office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.