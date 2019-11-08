Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
VENTNOR — Four people were arrested Friday after a vehicle stop found them in possession of drugs, police said.
At 11:30 a.m., Officer James Arentz pulled over a car for speeding at Dorset and Atlantic avenues, Capt. Joseph Fussner said in a news release.
The vehicle was operated by Kimberly A. Baldwin, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, and was occupied by three additional passengers, Fussner said. During the initial investigation, Arentz found items in the vehicle associated with the use of illicit drugs, and after talking with the driver, believed she may be impaired, Fussner said.
As Arentz investigated, two passengers, later identified as Erich L. Lewis, 32, of Vineland, and Ahmad S. McKinley, 25, of Atlantic City, exited the vehicle and ran away, Fussner said.
Additional officers were called to the scene, and after a brief foot pursuit, both Lewis and McKinley were arrested by Officers Kevin Brady and Michael Newell, Fussner said.
While fleeing, Lewis discarded a bag under a parked vehicle, Fussner said. The bag was recovered and contained 220 bags of suspected heroin and a substantial amount of cash, he said. McKinley also was found to have suspected heroin in his possession, Fussner said.
A search of the vehicle turned up additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, Fussner said.
Baldwin was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of drugs, Fussner said. She was released on a summons.
McKinley was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was found to have active warrants for his arrest and was taken to the Atlantic County jail, Fussner said.
Lewis was charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within a public park area, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was found to have active warrants, Fussner said, and was sent to the county jail.
A third passenger, Eric P. Salata, 32, of Mays Landing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes, Fussner said. He was released on a summons.
Downbeach Seafood Festival Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Ski Beach in Ventnor
