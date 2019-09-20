Borgata Hotel and Casino

Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. July 9, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Five men were charged with identity theft after using $11,900 worth of gift cards purchased at a casino with a stolen credit card, city police said Thursday.

Security at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa contacted police June 13 about potential credit card fraud at the property, according to a news release from city police. Detectives and Borgata security investigating found that a credit card was opened under the name of a man from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, without his knowledge.

William Newhart, 41, of Philadelphia, used the card to buy 81 gift cards at the casino totaling $11,900, police said. Newhart gave out the gift cards to four others: Salvatore Tomazzolli, 42, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania; Daniel Glick, 37, of Atlantic City, Edwin Rivera, 43, of Atlantic City, and Keith Mruzinski, 24, of New Brunswick.

The gift cards were used at several retail stories in the casino, police said.

All five men were also charged with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Newhart, Glick, Rivera and Mruzinski were additionally charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.

All five men were given a summons with a future court date.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments