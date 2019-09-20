ATLANTIC CITY — Five men were charged with identity theft after using $11,900 worth of gift cards purchased at a casino with a stolen credit card, city police said Thursday.
Security at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa contacted police June 13 about potential credit card fraud at the property, according to a news release from city police. Detectives and Borgata security investigating found that a credit card was opened under the name of a man from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, without his knowledge.
BRIDGETON — The FBI, Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Newfield National Bank are of…
William Newhart, 41, of Philadelphia, used the card to buy 81 gift cards at the casino totaling $11,900, police said. Newhart gave out the gift cards to four others: Salvatore Tomazzolli, 42, of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania; Daniel Glick, 37, of Atlantic City, Edwin Rivera, 43, of Atlantic City, and Keith Mruzinski, 24, of New Brunswick.
The gift cards were used at several retail stories in the casino, police said.
All five men were also charged with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Newhart, Glick, Rivera and Mruzinski were additionally charged with fraudulent use of a credit card.
All five men were given a summons with a future court date.
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking additional charges against…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.