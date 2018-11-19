ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were arrested this month for burglarizing the new Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, police said Monday.
Thomas Lipton, 27, of Tuckerton, and Michael Figueroa, 42, of Atlantic City, broke into the South Tennessee Avenue business late last month before it had opened and took flat-screen televisions, police said.
Following the break-in, police distributed photos of two suspects caught on surveillance.
Officers arrested Lipton on Nov. 6 in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue and found him in possession of several bags of heroin, police said. Figueroa was arrested Saturday in Renaissance Plaza.
Both were charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and conspiracy. Lipton was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
The two men were released on summonses pending court.
