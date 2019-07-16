BRIDGETON — A Camden County man indicted in March on aggravated sexual assault charges after he allegedly assaulted an 83-year-old woman in a Vineland hospital is facing additional charges after his case was re-presented to a grand jury last week.
Thomas Pierson, 58, of Sicklerville, who was charged Dec. 20 in the assault at Inspira Medical Center, was also indicted Wednesday on sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint, invasion of privacy and burglary charges, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was originally indicted on sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault charges March 6. The case was re-presented to a grand jury after it was assigned to another assistant prosecutor, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
“We are grateful that our nurse was able to intervene on our patient’s behalf and involved law enforcement immediately,” hospital spokesman Paul Simon said shortly after Pierson was indicted in March. “The safety of our patients is the top priority at Inspira Health.”
At 8:23 p.m. Dec. 20, police responded to a call to the hospital for a sexual assault on the woman, a dementia patient, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Pierson, who was at the hospital to pick up a friend from a different room, walked into the woman’s room and assaulted her.
A nurse who was watching video surveillance of the room alerted a supervisor, and Pierson was held by security until police arrived, the affidavit states.
Pierson did not provide a statement to police.
Pierson is a registered as a tier three, or high-risk, sex offender, according to the State Police website. That charge stemmed from a January 2004 incident in which he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the site.
He is currently housed in Cumberland County jail.
