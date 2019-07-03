ATLANTIC CITY — Charges against suspended Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera have been dropped.
The total dismissal was the right decision, Herrera’s lawyer said outside the courthouse. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ngxUuuINlw— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) July 3, 2019
Wednesday the case was dismissed on the condition that Herrera completes counseling within 60 days, and must provide a certificate showing that it was done. The victim in the case decided to drop the charges.
Herrera, 27, was charged with simple assault after the May 27 incident at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Herrera was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged and released on a summons.
His first appearance was scheduled for June 17, but the hearing was waived by his attorney, Gregory Mullens, a former Hudson County assistant prosecutor and a former right-handed pitcher for the New York Mets.
Herrera was suspended from Major League Baseball shortly after his arrest. The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that Herrera had been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
