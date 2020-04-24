An Absecon man faces upgraded charges of aggravated manslaughter in a fatal Galloway Township crash, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Keneet Camacho, 38, was involved in an accident Monday that killed 48-year-old Janel Bembry, of Galloway, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
At 7:58 a.m., a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Camacho was traveling south on Wrangleboro Road when it struck the rear of a 2016 Hyundai driven by Bembry, police said. The impact caused the Hyundai to enter the northbound lane and strike a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Gail Schifris, 61, of Galloway.
The Toyota fled the scene but was quickly intercepted on Great Creek Road, police said.
Camacho is charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter, one count of assault by auto, one count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash and being involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash while having a suspended license.
He is in custody at the Atlantic County jail, awaiting a detention hearing.
