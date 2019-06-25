MAYS LANDING — Charges against a 15-year-old Atlantic City boy were upgraded to murder after the 16-year-old Atlantic City boy police say he shot June 15 in the resort died Tuesday at a Philadelphia hospital.
Atlantic City police, responding to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, arrived at the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue at 11:50 p.m. June 15 and found a gunshot victim, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
After he was identified and charged with the shooting, the 15-year-old suspect turned himself in to detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit on June 19. He was initially charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The suspect is being held at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City. The victim died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, the Prosecutor's Office said.
“Gun violence is a tragic reality in our society. However, when it (affects) our youth we sustain an incalculable loss of human potential," said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner. "My only question is: When will someone from our community stand up enough to give a damn?”
This is the 12th shooting in the resort so far this year, according to The Press of Atlantic City’s records.
