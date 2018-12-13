EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for suspects who have been stealing Christmas lawn decorations.
The department said in a news release Tuesday it has responded to 20 incidents of reported thefts.
Police said they recovered a bicycle left behind by one suspect during one of the thefts. They ask for assistance identifying the owner of the bike and one male suspect captured on surveillance video.
Tips and information can be emailed to cid@ehtpd.com. People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.
— Amanda Auble
