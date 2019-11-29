Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SOMERS POINT — For Seaman Recruit Evan Eschenburg, it was the first Thanksgiving he was away…
About 2:50 p.m., a caller told city police that they saw a distressed kite surfer in the ocean off the 5700 block of the beach, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. First responders were dispatched, but no one was found.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Watchstanders from the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Atlantic City got a 911 call describing the kite surfer as wearing all black and drifting out to sea after falling off a kiteboard about 500 yards off Corson Inlet, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City, a Station Atlantic City 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and a Station Cape May 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew were launched to search for the missing person, according to the news release.
OCEAN CITY — An Atlantic City boy was charged with more than 65 burglaries of motor vehicles…
Only a black and white Ocean Rodeo Cypher 10 kite was found in the water – they didn’t find the board or the person, according to the post.
City police have no missing person reports and no property or vehicles were found on the beach in the area, police said.
“Our hopes are that the individual safely returned to shore after separating from the kite and prior to first responders arriving to the scene,” according to the post, adding that it was an active investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4960.
PHOTOS from the Coast Guard dinner at the American Legion in Somers Point
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.