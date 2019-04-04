A Monmouth County man was found guilty Thursday of a 2015 murder in Barnegat Light, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
The murder of 60-year-old Richard P. Doody Jr. occurred sometime between Nov. 21 and 23, 2015, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said, adding the killer used a knife and a lamp.
In addition to being found guilty of murder, the jury found Conrad R. Sipa, of Colts Neck, guilty of two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering apprehension and tampering with physical evidence, Billhimer said.
The jury reached its verdict after two hours of deliberations and a two-week trial, Billhimer said.
Sipa is in the Ocean County jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Rochelle Gizinski on June 14. He faces a sentence of life in prison.
