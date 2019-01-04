ATLANTIC CITY — A citizen complaint and search of a residence led to seven arrests on drug charges, police said.
On Thursday, detectives conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Florida Avenue. Police said they had received citizen complains about drug dealing in the area. During the operation, four men and one woman were arrested.
The following day, authorities searched a home on the same block and arrested Donald Schaffer, 26, and Jonte Queen, 29, both of Atlantic City. Schaeffer was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Queen was charged with contempt of court.
Police recovered more than 140 bags of heroin, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and $4,500 in cash believed to be from drug sales during the two-day bust.
Natqwan Cameron, 40, and Francis Schwartz III, 51, both of Atlantic City, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
Kimberly Furchak, 47, of Pleasantville, Norman Richardson, 65, of Atlantic City, and Rocco Murro, 25, of Manahawkin, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Cameron and Queen were taken to the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing. The others were released on summonses.
