TOMS RIVER — A Connecticut man accused of shooting at a Tuckerton police officer was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, the Ocean County prosecutor said.
Miguel Angel Villegas, 29, of New Haven, also was charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.
During the morning of Nov. 21, an officer exchanged gunfire with Villegas after the vehicle in which he was a passenger fled a motor vehicle stop near Route 9 and North Green Street, causing a collision with another vehicle, Billhimer said.
The officer was not hurt, Billhimer said.
Villegas fled the area, at one point riding an adult tricycle. A massive manhunt ensued that ultimately led to his capture in New York City, Billhimer said.
Nearby schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched for Villegas.
Villegas waived extradition and is in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing, Billhimer said.
