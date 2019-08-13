LOWER TOWNSHIP — Residents will have the opportunity to meet and talk with police Saturday at the South Station Market.
Patrol Officer Michael Nuscis will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10000 Pacific Avenue in the Diamond Beach section of the township, Chief William Mastriana announced in a news release. Called “Cop Stop,” the program aims foster interaction between police and residents in a relaxed atmosphere.
Nuscis will be available to answer any questions from residents and listen to comments citizens may have about how the police department operates, according to the release. In addition, literature on various community projects and law enforcement opportunities will be available.
The department’s L.E.A.D., or Law Enforcement Against Drugs, car will also be there.
Any business owners who are interested in hosting a “Cop Stop” can speak to Nuscis or call Lt. Donald Vanaman Jr. at 609-886-1619, extension 148.
