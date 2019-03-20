CORBIN CITY — A 32-year-old man is accused of beating his girlfriend's father to death Sunday night, according to State Police.
Police responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:34 p.m., Lt. Ted Schafer said.
Upon arrival, police found the victim, 60-year-old Kenneth Lea, was unconscious and not breathing, Schafer said.
Lea died from blunt-force trauma and physical force, Schafer said. Officials from the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Reid had arrived at the home about 9:20 p.m. and argued with Lea in his bedroom. Reid then assaulted Lea with closed fists until Lea was unconscious.
Reid admitted in an interview with officers he used methamphetamine with his girlfriend before becoming angry and assaulting Lea, according to the affidavit.
Reid was charged with murder and taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.