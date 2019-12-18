Vance Golden

Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, is charged in a shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left a 10-year-old boy dead. He will await trial in the Atlantic County jail after a judge’s ruling Thursday.

MAYS LANDING — A court date was canceled Wednesday for two men charged in the November shooting at a high school football game that left a 10-year-old dead.

Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Shahid Dixon 27, of Atlantic City, were scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., but the appearance was canceled, according to court records. A new date has not been set.

Golden and Dixon, along with Michael Mack, 27, and Tyrell Dorn, 28, both of Atlantic City, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon in the Nov. 15 shooting during the third quarter of the Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal.

Prosecutors allege the men left the football game, throwing a gun out of a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.

Golden was ordered detained until trial after a detention hearing last month before DeLury, while Dixon, who was also charged with eluding, will remain in jail without a hearing, as the charges are a violation of his participation in Recovery Court, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mack and Dorn were also detained after November detention hearings.

Officials called the incident a targeted attack in which Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, shot Ibn Abdullah, 27, of Atlantic City, on the home side bleachers. Affidavits in the case show Dixon used the video chat app Facetime to tell Wyatt that Abdullah was at the game and where he was sitting.

The shooting left Abdullah with critical injuries and a 15-year-old with a graze wound. Micah Tennant, 10, of Atlantic City, was shot in the neck and died from his injuries less than a week later.

Wyatt, who was arrested near the field shortly after the shooting, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was detained after a detention hearing last month.

Wyatt was first charged with three counts of attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded after Micah died.

Abdullah was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband, the affidavit states.

A detention hearing for Abdullah has not yet been scheduled.

