The daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who allegedly was involved in a fight with the daughter of a North Wildwood councilwoman earlier this month, will be heard in a different shore town to avoid a conflict of interest.
According to a report originally published in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nora Kenney, 25, was taken into custody about 1:40 a.m. in North Wildwood after a fight with Tara Tolomeo, 27, police say.
Tolomeo is the daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo.
Both were charged with disorderly conduct after their fight was witnessed by two North Wildwood police officers on duty near Olde New Jersey Avenue, the city’s nightclub district, said Capt. John Stevenson, a police spokesman.
The charges are punishable by fines and will remain in Municipal Court, he said.
A new request to transfer was mailed to Sea Isle City. As of Thursday, the case had yet to be scheduled there.
The case was originally scheduled for Thursday in Lower Township Municipal Court, but it was transferred out of Lower because the municipal prosecutor's law firm has some involvement with North Wildwood, court Administrator Sarah Van Seeters said. She was not sure in what capacity the law firm worked with the city but said the case was moved to avoid a potential conflict.
It was originally transferred out of North Wildwood because of the potential conflict with Kellyann Tolomeo, said North Wildwood Court Administrator Angela DeRitis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
