MAYS LANDING — A New York woman charged with running a brothel in Egg Harbor Township is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Heng Wan, 42, of Brooklyn, is scheduled to appear 10 a.m. March 12 in Atlantic County Superior Court, according to court records. She is charged on a summons with fourth-degree maintaining a nuisance, house of prostitution, and conspiracy.
Officials allege Wan operated a brothel under the guise of a massage parlor that was operated out of a home, according to the complaint.
In a news release from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office last week announcing the arrest, officials said that Wan was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on Delilah Road. They also seized evidence of prostitution and cash.
The brothel hosted as many as 10 customers per day, according to the release. The five-month investigation leading to the arrest began after a tip from a concerned citizen.
The Sheriff’s Office, Egg Harbor Township Police Department and FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force investigated.
