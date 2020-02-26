Atlantic County Superior Court, Mays Landing

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — A New York woman charged with running a brothel in Egg Harbor Township is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Heng Wan, 42, of Brooklyn, is scheduled to appear 10 a.m. March 12 in Atlantic County Superior Court, court records show. She is charged with fourth-degree maintaining a nuisance, house of prostitution and conspiracy.

Authorities say Wan operated a brothel under the guise of a massage parlor that was operated out of a home on Delilah Road, according to the complaint.

In a news release from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office last week announcing the arrest, authorities said Wan was arrested after law enforcement searched the home. They also seized evidence of prostitution and cash.

The brothel hosted as many as 10 customers per day, according to the release. The five-month investigation leading to the arrest began after a tip from a concerned citizen.

The Sheriff’s Office, Egg Harbor Township Police Department and FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force investigated.

