NORTH WILDWOOD — Two Atlantic City officials charged with simple assault and harassment for their roles in a fight outside a casino nightclub in November are slated to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II are scheduled to appear in North Wildwood Municipal court at 2 p.m. before Judge Louis Belasco Jr. for a final pretrial conference.
Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. just showed up at North Wildwood Municipal Court. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/LZegdYesux— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) January 29, 2019
Both officials pleaded not guilty in December to the charges, which stem from the fight Nov. 11 outside Haven nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
Video footage released in November shows Gilliam exchanging punches with an unidentified individual and Fauntleroy tossing another man to the ground from behind.
The case is being heard in Cape May County to avoid conflicts of interest in Atlantic County, and is being prosecuted by Ron Gelzunas, the municipal prosecutor for the city of Wildwood.
Gilliam is being represented by Christopher St. John of Cherry Hill, while Atlantic City criminal defense attorneys and brothers Matthew and James J. Leonard Jr. are representing Fauntleroy.
Follow @ACPressMollyB for updates from the courtroom.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.