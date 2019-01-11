MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2012 murder of another city man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.
Joshua Cross, 31, was found guilty in December in the murder of Sedrick Lindo. Cross also was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm.
The sentence was handed down by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild. Cross will have to serve at least 35 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
On July 29, 2012, Lindo, 25, was shot dead on a front porch in the Carver Hall apartment complex. A 3-year-old boy who was also on the porch with his mother at the time of the shooting was injured by a ricochet bullet.
Cross was one of four men charged. According to Press archives, Demarice Bennett, of Pleasantville, Kahlil Blackwell, of Mays Landing, and Mujahid Blackwell, of Atlantic City, who was 16 at the time, also were charged in 2012 with murder and conspiracy.
The remaining co-defendants are awaiting trial and will return to court Monday for a status conference, according to a press release.
