MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man who admitted fatally stabbing another man in March 2017 was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday morning.
Faheem Harris, 36, who pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter last month in the death of 38-year-old Daimyen S. Mortimore, must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Harris is banned from having contact with Mortimore’s family and will be responsible for any required restitution, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
On March 23, 2017, Atlantic City police, paramedics and emergency medical service personnel responded to a home in the 100 block of Albion Place, where they found Mortimore, of Kentucky Avenue, who was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent stabbing.
Harris lived at the home where Mortimore was stabbed, according to the release.
Harris was indicted in 2017 on charges of aggravated manslaughter, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon.
He is currently in the Atlantic County jail.
