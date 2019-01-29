NORTH WILDWOOD — Two Atlantic City officials charged with simple assault and harassment for their roles in a November fight outside a casino nightclub were silent during a less-than-five-minute appearance in municipal court Tuesday afternoon.
Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II and Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. also declined to comment outside the courthouse after the appearance, which focused on the exchange of evidence from the state to the defense.
NORTH WILDWOOD — Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II …
Both officials pleaded not guilty in December to the charges, which stem from a Nov. 11 fight outside Haven nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. Fauntleroy sat in the back row of the courtroom gallery, while Gilliam sat in the second row. The two officials did not speak while they waited for their case to be called before Judge Louis Belasco Jr.
Gregory Aulicino and Joseph Camarata, two of the three complaining witnesses and employees at Haven, were present in court but declined to comment to reporters outside the courthouse.
Ron Gelzunas, the municipal prosecutor for the city of Wildwood, said he handed over discovery to lawyers for Fauntleroy and Gilliam, Matthew Leonard and Vincent Campo, respectively.
Gelzunas said there were “two thumbs drives containing all of the video and the recordings, police reports and all of the investigative material.”
However, Gelzunas said that after speaking with one of the victims Monday, there are additional photographs that were not included in the file that were taken that evening, which he needs to provide.
Belasco said that within two weeks, the exchange of evidence should be completed. Court staff would contact the attorneys to schedule a court date “before the end of February,” he added.
Video footage released in November shows Gilliam exchanging punches with an unidentified individual and Fauntleroy tossing another man to the ground from behind.
Gilliam “swung a punch but missed but kept trying to attack” one man and chased another man around a car after a punch didn’t land, according to summonses obtained by The Press of Atlantic City through an Open Public Records Act request.
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II punched and cha…
Fauntleroy punched one of the men in the face “a few times then threw him on the floor and chased him,” according to one of the complaints.
Both men allegedly made verbal threats to a woman, saying they were going to (expletive) her up, according to the documents.
Video footage of the incident reviewed by The Press of Atlantic City had no audio, and it is unclear who initiated first contact, but a fight ensued that lasted about 45 seconds.
The case is being heard in Cape May County to avoid conflicts of interest in Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.