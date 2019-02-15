MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City teen pleaded guilty Wednesday to his roles in a 2016 shooting and a November 2017 escape from the Harborfields Youth Detention Center.
Raymir Lampkin, 17, pleaded guilty to escape, two counts of burglary and attempted murder, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
As part of the plea agreement, Lampkin will serve six years for the escape charge consecutive to two five-year sentences for the burglaries. For the burglaries, Lampkin must serve 85 percent of the sentences subject to the No Early Release Act. In addition, the agreement calls for Lampkin to serve 13 years for the attempted murder charge, also subject to the No Early Release Act, concurrent with the charges for the escape and burglaries.
In total, the agreement calls for 16 years in prison with mandatory minimum parole ineligibility of 11 years and 18 days.
He is currently being held in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility.
On Sept. 19, 2016, Lampkin shot at a car with two people inside on New Jersey Avenue in Atlantic City. While the driver was not injured, the front-seat passenger was struck.
The victim went through surgery to have a bullet removed from his back, authorities said.
Then, on Nov. 15, 2017, Lampkin was one of four teenagers who broke out of the Harborfields center in Egg Harbor City after assaulting a staff member and stealing another staff member’s car.
After crashing the car, Lampkin; Michael Huggins, 19, of Bridgeton; Stephine Woodley, 18, of Brotmanville, Salem County; and Donovan Nickerson, whose age and hometown were not released, ran and burglarized two homes in the city.
After the teens stole a rifle, clothes and ammunition from one unoccupied home, they burglarized a second home where a woman and her two children were living, according to the release.
Several hours later, Woodley, Lampkin and Nickerson were caught in Bridgeton. Huggins was arrested the next day near the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
