CAMDEN — Atlantic City has agreed to pay $700,000 in a settlement Thursday to end a New York City man’s excessive-force lawsuit against the city and several resort police officers.
In the suit, filed in U.S. District Court in October 2014, Charlie Harrison, 58, alleged that several city police officers, including a K-9, assaulted him after he was pulled over in an unjustified traffic stop.
“We are pleased that there was some measure of justice done for our client,” Jennifer Bonjean, Harrison’s attorney, said Friday. “A monetary award is really the only outcome in a civil litigation. Money cannot fully make someone whole who has been victimized by the police, but it was a good settlement.”
City Solicitor Anthony Swan did not immediately return a request for comment, neither did attorneys Michael Barker or William E. Cook, who represented the city and the officers, respectively.
On Nov. 14, 2012, Officers Michael Oldroyd, Anthony Alosi, Rebecca Seabrook and Bounthamal Thavisack allegedly kicked Harrison in his face and body until he lost consciousness, according to the suit, and then Officer Michelle Clarke released a K-9 on him, “causing deep lacerations, scarring and permanent damage.”
State data shows that as of Dec. 31, Michael Oldroyd was employed by the city and makes $97,856 a year; Anthony Alosi makes $91,936; Rebecca Seabrook makes $102,924; Bounthamal Thavisack makes $91,932; and Michelle Clarke makes $95,864.
Sgt. Kevin Fair confirmed Friday that they are all still currently employed with the department.
Last summer, Steven Stadler, 49, won his lawsuit against Atlantic City and retired K-9 Officer John Devlin in a federal jury trial and was awarded $300,000 and $500 from the defendants, respectively. In April, the city settled an excessive-force case against Officer Franco Sydnor for $650,000.
According to the suit, Harrison was gambling at the Atlantic Club on Nov. 13, 2012, and was asked to leave by security, who called resort police. Around 2 a.m. the next morning, Oldroyd followed Harrison’s black Mercedes and pulled him over near Virginia and Pacific avenues and Thavisack and Alosi also responded to the scene.
After getting out of the car at Clarke’s request, the officers “physically beat” Harrison, according to the suit and “Clarke’s K9 partner viciously attacked Plaintiff who was not resisting arrest or committing any other crime.”
Harrison was charged with assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, eluding police, reckless driving, unsafe lane change and driving while intoxicated, but eventually ended up pleading guilty to eluding police, with all other charges dismissed, according to suit.
