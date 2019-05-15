BRIDGETON — A 49-year-old city man pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Charles Hunter entered the plea in Superior Court before Judge Robert G. Malestein in the 2018 deaths of Lois Morgan, 82, and Henry Mazzoni, 81, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Hunter faces seven years in prison on each of the counts, with the sentences to be served concurrently, according to the release. He must serve five years and 11½ months before he is eligible for release, and will have to serve three years of parole, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12.
About 4:15 p.m. Feb. 25, 2018, Hunter was driving his Dodge Journey minivan on Route 49 near West Park Drive in Hopewell Township when he ran a red light and hit Mazzoni’s Buick LaSabre, which was making a left turn, according to the release.
Hunter admitted to not getting enough sleep the night before and smoking marijuana earlier in the day, according to the release.
