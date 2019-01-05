BRIDGETON — One of the four city men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo pleaded not guilty Friday.
Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, entered the plea at a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
McKoy, along with Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, were indicted in the murder last month.
Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer’s bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said at a previous court appearance that Jennifer’s death was a result of a volley of gunshots set off by the four men moments after they had walked onto the first block of Elmer Street early that morning. Vogelsong said people were in the street and on the porch of a home when four men began firing.
Jennifer’s home was only a block away.
McKoy has been in police custody since Aug. 23, after he was charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges following a shootout at the Riggins gas station near Route 49 and Burlington Road in Bridgeton.
He was wounded during the shooting, taken to Inspira Medical Center in Bridgeton and transferred to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was served with arrest warrants, according to previous reports.
McKoy’s next court appearance is slated for 8:45 a.m. Feb. 4 before Judge Cristen P. D'Arrigo.
Elliot and Frazier are both scheduled for post-indictment arraignments Monday. Gamble’s appearance was postponed until Jan. 25.
