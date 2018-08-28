BRIDGETON — A superior court judge will decide Thursday if two men charged in the murder of 9-year-old Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo will remain in jail until trial.
Michael L. Elliott, 25, of North Laurel Street, and Charles Gamble, 18, of Salem, are scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert G. Malestein for a detention hearing in the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Elliot and Gamble, as well as Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, were arrested and charged Friday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17 shooting death, when Jennifer was killed by a bullet that pierced her bedroom wall as she slept.
BRIDGETON — Authorities on Friday arrested three men in the shooting death of 9-year-old Jen…
Elliot pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon — a handgun — in 2013, and was sentenced to five years in jail, according to court records, but was eligible for parole after serving one year. It is unclear when he was released. A prohibited weapons and devices charge connected to the same 2012 arrest was dismissed through a plea deal, records show.
Frazier is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at 9 a.m. Friday before Judge Joseph M. Chiarello. All three suspects are currently held in Cumberland County jail without bail.
Jennifer was pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center shortly after police responded to the 12:30 a.m. shots-fired call at her house on Elmer Street. Authorities said at the time they believed a person or number of people fired several shots from the area of Elmer and Walnut streets, striking four vehicles and shooting through a rear wall of the girl’s home.
Jennifer’s death was the first of a few high-profile incidents of violence in Cumberland County this summer. Youth football coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones, 37, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School in Millville on Aug. 9, and two days later, Erica S. McNair, 44, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the front porch of her Bridgeton home.
BRIDGETON — Police labels marked the spots where bullets struck a white house around midnigh…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.