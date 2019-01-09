BRIDGETON — Two of the four men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo pleaded not guilty Monday.
Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street, and Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue, entered the plea at a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
Elliot and Frazier, along with Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, and Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road, were indicted in the murder last month.
McKoy pleaded not guilty on Friday, while Gamble is expected to enter a plea Jan. 25.
Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the shooting, in which a stray bullet pierced Jennifer’s bedroom wall, fatally wounding her as she slept.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Frazier, Gamble and McKoy fired a handgun at a group of people, but missed them and instead hit Jennifer, according to their arrest complaints. Although the complaint names two of the intended targets, The Press of Atlantic City has withheld their names, as no charges have been brought against them.
Elliot “did knowingly and purposely commit the offense of murder, specifically by engaging in criminal activity by firing a weapon, more specifically a handgun, and causing the death of the victim,” according to his arrest complaint.
Elliot, Frazier and McKoy are scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 4 before Judge Cristen P. D’Arrigo.
