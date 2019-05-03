CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon celebrated the newly-renovated third floor of the county court house.
The renovation “provides an effective and efficient configuration of space that will improve the operation of the court system,” according to a news release.
The county Surrogate’s Office, as well as the Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Case Management, will all move to the third floor.
“The Court House, built in 1927, has had the first and second floor renovated with upgrades over the past several years,” according to the release. “Recent changes such as bail reform and the handling of drug related cases has created a demand to provide more court rooms and offices.”
The new space will also house a new court room, according to the release.
