BRIDGETON — A Cedarville man faces a life sentence without parole after he was found guilty Friday of the 2016 murder of his estranged wife.
Jeremiah Monell, 33, was found guilty of stabbing Tara O’Shea-Watson, 35, to death in her Commercial Township home after a two-week trial, according to a news release from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Monell's attorney, Nathan Perry, has not returned a request for comment.
The jury also found Monell guilty of weapons offenses.
In addition to the guilty verdict, the jury found “the crime was committed by the defendant’s own conduct and under circumstances (that) were outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible or inhuman and involved torture, depravity of mind or an aggravated assault to the victim,” Webb-McRae said.
BRIDGETON — Tara O’Shea-Watson’s body was found less than a week before Christmas 2016 with …
Sentencing is scheduled for March 1.
During the trial, the medical examiner testified that O’Shea-Watson “suffered nearly 90 sharp force injury wounds.”
The knives used in the murder were found by investigators behind the kitchen stove, one with a bloody palm print that matched Monell, according to the release.
Monell and O’Shea-Watson’s son, who was 12 at the time, witnessed the murder.
At a court appearance before trial, Assistant Prosecutor Charles Wettstein said the boy saw Monell slam O’Shea-Watson onto the floor and choke her.
“I just want other parents to see what I didn’t see,” Paula Modelle said Friday afternoon, h…
“The juvenile heard the victim say, ‘Just let me die in peace,’” Wettstein said. “At that time, the defendant retrieved two knives from the kitchen, from the block of kitchen knives. He then proceeded to go back to Miss O’Shea-Watson and repeatedly stab her.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.