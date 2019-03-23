BRIDGETON — A Commercial Township man pleaded guilty Friday in the 2015 death of a 20-year-old Buena man.
William Eisenhardt, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains in the killing of Christian Gibson before Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Silvanio, according to a news release from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Eisenhardt is expected to be sentenced to 35 years in prison, with 25 ½ years of parole ineligibility. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 6.
Gibson was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Battle Lane Aug. 25, 2015, and was reported missing the next day, according to the release. His body was discovered in Eisenhardt’s kitchen on Aug. 27 by Eisenhardt’s mother, who had returned from an out-of-state trip.
Gibson had died from massive head injuries caused by blunt force trauma, a medical examiner determined.
Eisenhardt was arrested Aug. 29 in Fairfield Township, after an investigation by the State Police Homicide South Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Criminal Investigations Unit.
He is currently housed in Cumberland County jail.
Assistant County Prosecutors Charles J. Wettstein and Abigail Holmes represented the state in the matter.
