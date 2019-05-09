BRIDGETON — A Commercial Township man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday in the 2015 death of a 20-year-old Buena man.

William Eisenhardt, 32, of the 100 block of Palm Road in the Laurel Lake section of the township, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree desecration of human remains in the killing of Christian Gibson in March, Cumberland County Superior Court records show.

Gibson was last seen leaving a friend’s home on Battle Lane on Aug. 25, 2015, and was reported missing the next day. His body was discovered in Eisenhardt’s kitchen Aug. 27 by Eisenhardt’s mother, who had returned from an out-of-state trip.

Gibson died from massive head injuries caused by blunt-force trauma, a medical examiner determined.

Eisenhardt was arrested Aug. 29 in Fairfield Township. The next month, officials revealed Eisenhardt took time to cover Gibson’s body with a sheet and then “robbed him of drugs.”

He is in the Cumberland County jail.

