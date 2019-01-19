Shannon Devine
An Atlantic City woman charged in the drug overdose of her 7-month-old daughter was detained after a detention hearing Dec. 31 in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Shannon Devine, 37, was arrested Dec. 21 in Mays Landing following an investigation into the July 8 overdose.
Officers responded to a house on Oakmont Drive for a report of an unresponsive baby girl, Hamilton Township Police said. She was treated at the scene by members of the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics.
The baby went on to make a full recovery after treatment at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and later at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, police said.
Devine, who is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, is housed in Atlantic County jail. She is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference on Jan. 28.
Shamir James
A Galloway Township man charged after giving weapons to his juvenile relative before a fight with another teen was released from jail Monday after a detention hearing in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Shamir James, 26, was arrested Jan. 8 during a fight between his 15-year-old relative, a girl, and another 16-year-old in Navajo Court. James had given his relative a stun gun and brass knuckles, helped the teen during the fight and filmed it, police said.
The 16-year-old suffered minor injuries, police said. Shamir’s relative was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses and was released.
James is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and other offenses.
James is scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference on Feb. 11.
Abdul Bailey, Yahsin Cheeks and Kyrie Johnson
Three city men charged with evading police after reports of one of them waving a handgun at an unknown victim in the resort were released from jail Thursday after detention hearings in Atlantic County Superior Court.
Kyrie Johnson, 26, Abdul Bailey, 26, and Yahsin Cheeks, 25, all charged with eluding, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, were arrested Jan. 8 after city police responded to a call reporting a man was brandishing a handgun at an unknown victim on Tennessee and Atlantic avenues.
After an officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, the driver sped off, police said, before stopping in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, where the three men got out and ran. Officers arrested Johnson and Bailey.
During an investigation into the identity of the third man, Cheeks was seen on surveillance footage with the handgun and was arrested several hours after the initial arrests in the 2100 block of Sheridan Avenue.
Cheeks is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
All three men are scheduled to appear for a pre-indictment conference on Feb. 20.
