BRIDGETON — A new program to assist local veterans in the criminal justice system is seeking mentoring volunteers, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Tuesday.
The Veterans Diversion Program, part of the state's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, seeks to help those who have served in the military and, as a result of medical or mental health issues, have broken the law. The program in Cumberland County is being helmed by Lt. Jasmin Calderon.
"The goal of this program is to assist veterans who find themselves falling victim to substance abuse and becoming involved in criminal activity. Such behavior may be caused by post-traumatic stress disorder, mental health issues, traumatic brain injuries and other physical injuries that are a result of their time in service" the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Mentoring volunteers must be military veterans and would be expected to support their mentee through either weekly phone calls or in-person meetings.
"We want to do all that is possible to give the veterans in the Veterans Diversion Program the best opportunity for success," said Webb-McRae.
To apply to be a mentor, visit nj.gov/military/veterans/diversion-program. Questions about the program in Cumberland County can be directed to Calderon at 856-453-0486, ext. 11108, or veterans@co.cumberland.nj.us.
