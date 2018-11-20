The Egg Harbor City teen charged in the murder and carjacking of a 61-year-old Ventnor man will be detained until trial, a judge ruled Monday.
The 16-year-old, who has not been identified because of his age, was jailed at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City after a first appearance and detention hearing in Superior Court, said Donna Weaver, spokeswoman for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
The teen is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery, carjacking, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose in the fatal shooting of Sunil Edla outside Edla's Nashville Avenue apartment Thursday.
VENTNOR — Sunil Edla was planning for the holidays. He was days away from traveling to India…
Ventnor police received a report of a man down about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities believe the teen shot Edla and took his car, a 2002 Subaru Forester SUV. Atlantic City police found the vehicle later in the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue.
Authorities found and arrested the teen Friday in the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue.
Family members interviewed by The Press of Atlantic City said Edla was planning for the holidays and was days away from traveling to India to visit family. The father of two and grandfather was a 30-year resident of Atlantic County and worked in Atlantic City’s hospitality industry.
