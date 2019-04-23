MAYS LANDING — The lawyer for a former Linwood music teacher convicted of simple assault of a student last year argued during an appeal hearing Tuesday morning that the teacher was “acting reflexively."
Kimberley Peschi, 42, of Galloway Township, was found guilty of kicking a chair as a sixth-grade Belhaven School student was leaning back in it, causing him to fall and hit his head in February 2017. She appeared in Atlantic County Superior Court to appeal the conviction, as well as the forfeiture of her job as a public school teacher.
“She acknowledged that had she to do it all over again, she probably would not have used her foot in an attempt to upright the chair, but, as she indicated, her decision was entirely reflexive,” Peschi’s attorney, Robert Agre, said.
Peschi, who did not speak during the appearance before Judge John Rauh, whipped tears from her eyes as Agre spoke.
Assistant Prosecutor John Santoliquido, who represents the state in the matter, argued that the kick was “clearly deliberate conduct,” citing the surveillance footage from the cafeteria.
“To witness that video is to find the defendant guilty of simple assault against the victim,” he said, adding that the student, identified in court as M.M., suffered from headaches as a result.
Peschi shook her head as Santoliquido laid out his argument, which included asking the judge to uphold the forfeiture of Peschi’s public employment.
“This is not to say that the defendant is a bad person,” he said. “This is not to say that she is likely to reoffend, but it simply gives pause that there was no apparent explanation for what she did and it’s a significant concern to the state.”
Agre argued that the forfeiture of Peschi’s job, which she held for 18 years, was “entirely draconian” and “far in excess of the offense,” barring her from teaching at any public school in the state.
However, Santoliquido said that the forfeiture only applied to her job at Bellhaven School.
Peschi was suspended after the incident, and the charges were pursued by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office but heard before a Northfield municipal judge in a trial that began in December 2017.
She was making $80,723 per year, according to public salary data.
Municipal Judge Timothy P. Maguire found Peschi guilty of simple assault and ordered her to pay about $200 in fines and court fees, then, in September, Municipal Judge Louis Belasco decided that Peschi must forfeit her public employment, saying that she “went well beyond corrective behavior.”
Rauh said that he would have a written decision within the next 30 days.
